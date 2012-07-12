* Coal must rise $50/T to displace Europe gas
* Prices to remain subdued - Credit Suisse
LONDON, July 12 South African physical prompt
coal prices dropped by $1 to $3 a tonne on Thursday, pulled
lower by heavy selling in the swaps market, while buyers stayed
on the sidelines.
South African bids fell by around $3 to $82-$83 a tonne FOB,
a level close to the two-year low of $81.13 reached in mid-June.
"A support level is going to be found soon. We're close to
it now and I don't think there's much room to fall," one
European trader said.
API4 coal swaps sold heavily throughout the day, in line
with weaker power prices and helped pull
physical prices lower.
Indian buyers, who had bought fairly heavily when South
African spot prices were close to two-year lows in June,
largely retreated when prices nudged $90 last week, and their
withdrawal has trimmed a few dollars from prices, trader said.
The outlook for global demand, however, was seen as fairly
robust because the coal burn in Europe has been exceptionally
strong in the traditionally weak summer months, while India and
China had been steadily importing.
Coal prices would have to rise by $50 a tonne delivered into
Europe - in other words to rebound to $145 from current levels -
to make gas-fired power plants as profitable as coal-fired
generation, Reuters data shows..
"The analysis strongly suggests that coal should be the
favoured source of fuel for generation for next winter," the
UK's gas transmission operator National Grid said in its latest
winter outlook report.
"For gas to become the preferred source of fuel for power
generation next winter, the gas price needs to fall by about 20
pence a therm or there needs to be a further increase in the
coal price of about $50/tonne," it said.
Projected strong consumption will help support prices if the
supply cuts already being put into effect become deep enough to
make a difference to the surplus, traders and utilities said.
But even assuming more cuts are made, most analysts have
revised down their price forecasts for 2012, and research notes
are taking an increasingly bearish line on commodities across
the spectrum.
"The next move in commodity prices is likely to be again
driven by developments in global growth," Credit Suisse said in
its latest Commodities Forecast.
"Our (coal) base case scenario is for prices to remain
subdued through this year as obstacles to near-term production
cuts push back chances of rebalancing supply and demand," the
forecast said.
TRADES
A September delivery DES ARA cargo traded at $86.50 a tonne,
down over $1.00 from Wednesday's bid level.
PRICES
An August loading South African cargo was bid at $82.75 and
offered at $84.50, down around $1.50 from Wednesday's last
trade.
A September loading South African cargo was bid at $82.00 and
offered at $85.00, down around $3.00 from the previous day's
bid.
An August delivery DES ARA cargo was bid at $86.00 and
offered at $86.50, down $1.00 on the offer.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)