* Oct DES ARA trades at $90.25

* Colombia rail, mine workers threaten strike

LONDON, July 17 Physical prompt coal prices were again little changed on Tuesday although stronger oil gave some support in earlier trading.

Oversupply is likely to continue through the year, with a very slow reduction in the surplus, as producers trim output and brace themselves for a period of stagnant prices.

While an event that would shift the market balance enough to propel prices out of their current range cannot be ruled out, it is extremely unlikely this year, traders and end-users said.

A spate of bomb attacks and strike threats in Colombia, one of the world's top five coal exporters, has had no impact on prices because there is plenty of spot coal available.

Even if workers at Colombia's Fenoco railway or Prodeco's La Jagua mine do strike as threatened, end-users said they would welcome a delay to shipments given the current supply glut .

"Oil was higher but fell back in the afternoon, pulling swaps with it, but there were no big moves in other markets to affect coal," one European trader said.

TRADES

An October DES ARA cargo traded at $90.25 a tonne on globalCOAL, little changed.

PRICES

An August loading South African cargo was bid at $83.00 and offered at $91.50, down 75 cents on the bid.

A September South African cargo was bid at $86.50 and offered at $87.50.

An August delivery ARA cargo was offered at $87.30, up 50 cents.

A September DES ARA cargo was bid at $88.75 and offered at $88.80 later in the day. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by Anthony Barker)