* Oil rise to $113 gives support to coal swaps
* Macro worries may undermine coal price gain
* Indian buyers sidelined waiting for price fall
LONDON, Aug 8 Physical prompt South African coal
prices traded on Wednesday at the highest level since a
short-lived rally in June as strikes in Colombia resulted in
force majeures and despite tepid demand from importing countries
including India and China.
Oil's rise to a three-month high of over $113 a barrel after
U.S. data showed that domestic crude stocks had fallen sharply
also gave some support to coal prices, traders said.
But economic concerns could undermine coal's current price
recovery, utilities and traders said.
A three-day rally in world equity markets ended on Wednesday
and the euro fell as doubts grew over the prospects for early
action by major central banks to tackle falling global economic
growth and Europe's debt crisis.
"The Colombia situation should take out some supply, and
there will be more buying for Q4, which could raise prices, but
the macro problems could work against that," one utility source
said.
A September South African cargo traded at $91.05 a tonne FOB
Richards Bay on trading platform globalCOAL and an October cargo
at $92.00.
These were the first trades after bids and offers rose to
post-June highs on Tuesday, when no fresh trades were reported.
"Prices haven't really moved today. They just traded at
yesterday's levels, smack in the middle of the range," one
European trader said.
Utilities and traders in Europe cited the impact of strikes
by Colombian rail workers and miners on supply and market
sentiment as the reason for the price rise.
The strike by workers on Colombia's Fenoco railway, which
moves coal for Drummond, Prodeco and Goldman Sachs
has lasted for nearly two weeks and resulted in cargo
force majeures, which have removed 1.5 million tonnes from the
country's exports this year.
Prodeco's miners have also taken strike action for improved
pay and benefits, but even if they were to return to work, so
long as the railway is not operating, its coal cannot flow to
the ports.
Colombia's ports, in common with most coal exporting
countries, tend to run at maximum capacity and throughput, so it
will be impossible to catch up later this year with any prompt
shipments that have been missed, industry sources said.
While the strike has reduced prompt supply and encouraged
cautiously bullish sentiment, there is still too much coal
available in both the Atlantic and Pacific markets.
Buyers in India, the single largest market for South African
coal, said they had been holding out for another price fall and
were not convinced the current recovery would last.
"These prices of $90 are not reflective of the true market.
No end-user in India is going to pay these prices; there is
still too much coal in stockpiles," one Indian trader said.
Chinese buyers were bidding for standard-grade thermal coal
at less than $84 a tonne delivered into China, traders said.
PRICES
A September loading South African cargo was bid at $91.00 and
offered at $90.90, unchanged.
An October cargo was bid at $91.75, with no offer, up 50 cents
on the bid.
An October DES ARA cargo was bid at $96.50 and offered at
$96.75, unchanged.
(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)