* Two Oct DES ARA cargoes trade at $96/T, unchanged

* Colombia rail workers vote to end strike

* Coal shrugs off oil's rise to $113

LONDON, Aug 14 Physical prompt coal prices were unchanged on Tuesday despite oil's rise close to a three-month high and a vote by striking Colombian rail workers to return to work.

Coal often, but not always, moves in line with oil - coal prices usually lag oil's movements.

Oil rose to almost $113 a barrel on Tuesday, underpinned by expectations of further U.S. and Chinese economic stimulus and worries over North Sea supply constraints, but coal did not react.

Few trades were reported, and all at levels unchanged from the previous day.

Two October DES ARA cargoes traded at $96.00 - in the middle of Monday's bid/offer range.

The market stabilised after dropping to a two-year low of around $82.00 in June and crept higher on sentiment more than physical supply disruption as a result of the Colombian strikes.

Workers on Colombia's Fenoco railway which moves coal to port for Drummond, Goldman Sachs and Glencore's Prodeco, have been on strike for more than three weeks, cutting the country's exports by an estimated 4 million tonnes this year.

Fenoco workers voted late Monday to end the strike, but the union called the vote illegal and vowed to continue industrial action in pursuit of improved pay and benefits.

The tonnage lost as a result of the Fenoco strike and a separate dispute at Prodeco's mines may have an impact on prices in two to three months' time when end-users return to the market for Q4 cargoes but at present, there is still more coal available than there are buyers, traders and utilities said.

"There were several bidders for October DES cargoes but nothing which suggests they wanted replacements for anything lost from Colombia," one trader said.

TRADES

Two October delivery DES ARA cargoes traded at $96.00 a tonne, unchanged.

PRICES

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $87.05 and offered at $89.95, unchanged.

An October South African cargo was bid at $91.25 and offered at $91.50, unchanged.

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $96.00 and offered at $97.00, also unchanged. (Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig; Editing by David Cowell)