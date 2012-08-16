* October DES trades unchanged at $93.50/T

* Colombia Fenoco unions yet to return to work

LONDON Aug 16 Physical European prompt coal prices were unchanged at around $93-$94 a tonne for a second day on Thursday as the market waited to see when Colombian shipments would resume and whether that would trigger a bout of selling and a further price fall.

Prices dropped by $2 a tonne on Tuesday after a Colombian court ruled that a strike by workers on the Fenoco railway was illegal and the workers voted to return to work, but the union is waiting for the Labour Ministry to confirm whether the vote was legal or not.

Mine workers at Colombia's La Jagua mine, owned by Glencore's Prodeco unit, are still on strike after 28 days, but Prodeco could start moving coal from the Calenturitas mine once the railway resumes normal operations.

So far, as much as 4 million tonnes is estimated to have been lost from Colombia's 2012 exports, according to industry sources.

Fenoco is owned by the producers for whom it moves coal to port - Drummond, Prodeco and Goldman Sachs .

"Although the union is challenging the legality of the vote and will probably appeal the court decision, any reversal would likely be some months down the line, with the tighter prompt engendered by these strikes still likely to fade," Credit Suisse said in a research note on Thursday.

"It's all rather uncertain at present - unclear precisely how much tonnage has been lost and how much of the rally when the strikes began was due to sentiment," one utility source said.

Coal trading activity has been low, as it usually is during the height of the European holiday season.

Prices may fall further from next month when more traders and utility buyers are active in the market, after having lost $2 on Wednesday when the Colombian rail strike was ruled illegal.

SUPPLY CUTS

Meanwhile, output cuts recently made by producers in Australia, Russia and Indonesia have also yet to be felt in the inactive market, traders said.

More cutbacks are expected as higher-cost miners, whose margins have been squeezed by weak prices, poor demand, Chinese defaults and currency headwinds, are forced to trim output.

But none of these cuts are likely to have much of an effect in buoying coal prices until late in 2012 and early 2013, traders said.

BHP Billiton said on Thursday that worsening market conditions could lead to job cuts at its Australian coal mines , while Xstrata has reduced the number of contractors working at its Australian operations.

But Australia has had particular problems during the past year. Soaring labour and equipment costs and the strength of the Australian dollar have propelled Australia to become one of the world's three highest-cost exporters, along with Russia and the United States.

Australian exporters with take-or-pay port contracts are still shipping heavily to avoid penalties, even at prices below their cash costs, senior industry sources said.

High-ash, 5,500 kc/kg Australian coal had been sold in large tonnage to China, but that economy's slowdown has forced sellers to compete for a share of the Indian and South Korean markets, they said.

This grade of coal is currently trading at around $73 a tonne FOB Newcastle, compared with standard grade Australian coal at around $85.

"The next set of Korean tenders should be revealing. There'll be a lot of cheap, Australian coal offered there," one Pacific-based trader said.

Korea East West Power (EWP) is seeking 780,000 tonnes a year of coal for 2012-2017

TRADES

An October DES cargo traded at $93.50, unchanged.

PRICES

An October DES cargo was bid at $93.35 and offered at $93.45, having traded at $93.50 earlier in the day, unchanged from Wednesday.

A November DES ARA cargo was bid at $94.00, also unchanged.

(GRAPHIC on DES ARA physical coal prices: here)

A September loading South African cargo was bid at $87.75 and offered at $88.50, unchanged.

An October South African cargo was offered at $90, unchanged.

(GRAPHIC on FOB Richards Bay South African coal prices: here)

(Reporting by Jacqueline Cowhig, editing by Jane Baird)