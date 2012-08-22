* DES ARA Oct. cargo offered at $94/mt

* Richards Bay Oct. offered at $98.50/mt

LONDON Aug 22 Physical prompt coal prices eased slightly in thin trading on Wednesday as Atlantic seaborne supplies were expected to improve by September, following the end of a Colombian rail workers strike.

Offer prices for autumn deliveries fell to levels at which trades were executed on Tuesday but still received no bids, and no prompt trades took place on the GLOBALcoal platform.

Traders said the reduced offer prices probably came as suppliers tried to sell cargoes before Colombia could return to full export capacity.

"Some producers need to sell their prompt coal cargoes above $90 a tonne in order to make a profit, and they are worried that their margins will be eaten up by the time Colombia has returned to full export mode at the end of August," one coal trader said.

"But consumers aren't willing to buy yet as they expect prices to drop further and can still burn stocks," he added.

The Colombian rail strike led to a supply squeeze in the Atlantic basin early in August, but analysts said the seaborne Atlantic coal market would return to a surplus by the end of August as Colombia ramps up exports.

Another bearish indicator came earlier this week when China, the world's top coal producer and importer, reported a 10 percent coal import fall between June and July.

TRADES AND PRICES

No trades were heard, but a DES ARA cargo for delivery in October was offered at $94 per tonne, the same level as a trade was reported the previous day. November deliveries were offered at $97 a tonne.

A Richards Bay cargo for delivery in October was offered at $89.50 a tonne, also the same price as a trade reported on Tuesday. November was offered at $97 per tonne. (Reporting by Henning Gloystein; editing by Jane Baird)