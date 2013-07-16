LONDON, July 16 European physical traded slightly lower on Tuesday but volumes were uncharacteristically strong for summer as buyers bought contracts stretching out to October, suggesting some were locking in value ahead of possible strikes.

Prices for coal destined for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) and delivery in August traded at $71.75 a tonne, with 50,000 tonnes changing hands, down $0.30 from Monday, while a similar volume was traded in September and October contracts.

Buyers usually wait until later in the third quarter before they stock up on coal for the winter, but a stronger euro against the dollar, and historically weak coal prices had increased the incentive to buy the fuel, said one trader.

Utilities may have been locking in deals in expectation that prices could rise on Wednesday if workers at U.S. miner Drummond decide to go on strike over wages.

Although the market is said by traders to be abundantly supplied, a prolonged strike could lead to some tightness at a time buyers contemplate buying for the winter, a trader added.

South African Richard's Bay coal for physical delivery was untraded on Global coal by 1445 GMT.

In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $86.65 a tonne, up $0.47 from the previous close.

Futures prices have recovered more than $2 over the last two weeks as a stronger euro has made coal more attractive for European buyers.

The euro was up 0.3 percent to $1.3103, recovering from the $1.3057 price struck after the German ZEW investor sentiment survey, making coal cheaper for European buyers.

European coal has also been buoyed by slight gains in German power prices over the last few weeks and prices may need to fall a good deal further before producers swing the axe to older, less efficient mines, analysts said.

"Despite the low coal price environment and current margin squeeze, take-or-pay contracts are incentives to coal producers to increase rather than reduce production, even if additional production is generating negative cash margins," energy consultants Wood Mackenzie said in a note on Tuesday.

Under take-or-pay contracts, the fixed cost of infrastructure capacity means the cost of shutting down mines becomes even more expensive than that of maintaining production, meaning Australian producers have not yet reacted by slashing output.

Production figures for the second quarter released on Tuesday show that Rio Tinto , one of the world's largest producers, ramped up thermal coal output by 17 percent compared with the corresponding period in 2012, mainly because of expansion to mines and increased efficiency.