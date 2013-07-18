* Union, bosses in talks to avoid strike at Colombian mine
* Futures drop almost $1 as German power prices weaken,
dollar strengthens
By John McGarrity and Peter Murphy
LONDON, July 18 European physical coal prices
were broadly steady on Thursday as traders waited to see whether
last-ditch talks between mining bosses and unions at Colombia's
second-largest producer will avert a strike called for next
week.
Prices for coal destined for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp
(DES ARA) and delivery in August last traded at $75.00 a tonne
on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday's late trading level, with
50,000 tonnes changing hands in the contract.
The September contract was up $0.20 from Wednesday's late
trade of $76.50.
A strike at U.S. coal miner Drummond's Colombian
operations is unlikely to be prolonged if it goes ahead, traders
and analysts said, with the company loath to lose more output
after disruption earlier this year and with government royalties
at stake.
Workers at Drummond's two mines and port in the world's
fourth-biggest coal exporter voted on Wednesday to strike after
failing to reach a deal on pay and working conditions despite
almost two months of talks.
Port workers will also take part in the stoppage if it goes
ahead, meaning even Drummond's stocks at the ports would be
unable to be shipped, immediately cutting off nearly one third
of Colombia's coal output which was 89 million tonnes last year.
But strike action is not yet inevitable. The
Sintramienergetica union will meet with Drummond again around
1430 on Thursday, local time, (1930 GMT) in a final effort to
reach a deal, without which the strike will proceed within days.
"We'd be surprised if a prolonged strike occurred ...
Drummond certainly wants to prevent a strike and any further
disruptions to output," Doyle Trading Consultants said in a
market bulletin on Thursday.
"The government relies on coal royalty revenue, and they
arguably need the money now more than ever," the bulletin said,
referring to lost tax income after a month-long strike in
February at rival miner Cerrejon, a now-lifted ban preventing
Drummond loading coal in February, and a stoppage at the La
Francia mine owned by Goldman Sachs.
South African coal for August delivery settled at
$74.00/tonne, down $0.70 on Wednesday's settlement.
In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014
delivery traded at $85.97 a tonne, down from $86.80
late Wednesday, weighed down by weaker German power prices and
gains in the dollar against the euro.
Traders often sell coal futures when they sell power, while
strength in the U.S. currency makes dollar-denominated coal more
expensive for European utilities.