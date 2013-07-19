LONDON, July 19 European physical coal prices dropped slightly on Friday, ending a bullish trend that dominated this week.

Prices for coal destined for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) and delivery in August traded at $74.75 a tonne on Friday, down from $75.60 a tonne earlier in the week.

"We saw a European utility selling today, I think it may be because they are overstocked so they wanted to take advantage of the recent price rises by selling some of their reserves," one trader said.

Prices were rising for much of July as European utilities were locking in deals in expectation of a coal miners strike in Colombia, one of Europe's main hard coal suppliers. .

Although the market is said by traders to be abundantly supplied, a prolonged strike could lead to some tightness at a time buyers are beginning to fill their stocks ahead of winter demand.