GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rise, US dollar down after Yellen signals rate rise
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, July 23 European physical coal prices were broadly unchanged on Tuesday as the coal market became increasingly expectant that workers at Colombia's second-largest producer will go on strike.
Prices for coal destined for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) and delivery in September last traded at $76.20 a tonne, up $0.20 on Monday's close, with 50,000 tonnes changing hands, as traders waited to see if workers at U.S. coal miner Drummond's Colombian operations will go on strike.
Hopes of avoiding a strike at the 500,000 tonnes/week operation were fading after the latest round of negotiations yielded little, union leader Edgar Munoz said.
A strike could happen could either late on Tuesday or on Wednesday, Munoz said.
In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $85.80 a tonne, up $0.65 from the previous settlement.
* Yellen signals rate hike in March, U.S. stocks up for 6th week
LONDON, March 3 Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, is to cut up to 400 jobs in a restructuring of its store operations, it said on Friday.
* International add-on business, no overlap (Adds details, Nodal CEO, context)