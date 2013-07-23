LONDON, July 23 European physical coal prices were broadly unchanged on Tuesday as the coal market became increasingly expectant that workers at Colombia's second-largest producer will go on strike.

Prices for coal destined for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) and delivery in September last traded at $76.20 a tonne, up $0.20 on Monday's close, with 50,000 tonnes changing hands, as traders waited to see if workers at U.S. coal miner Drummond's Colombian operations will go on strike.

Hopes of avoiding a strike at the 500,000 tonnes/week operation were fading after the latest round of negotiations yielded little, union leader Edgar Munoz said.

A strike could happen could either late on Tuesday or on Wednesday, Munoz said.

In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $85.80 a tonne, up $0.65 from the previous settlement.