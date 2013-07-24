* Strike begins at 500,000 T/week producer
* Force majeure not likely unless strike drags on for weeks
By John McGarrity
LONDON, July 24 European physical coal prices
rose on Wednesday after workers at Colombia's second-largest
producer went on indefinite strike.
Bids for cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA)
for September delivery, when European utilities usually restock
ahead of winter, settled at $77.50 a tonne, up $0.75 on the day,
on broker GlobalCoal's online trading screen.
Workers at the Colombian operations of U.S. coal miner
Drummond went on strike late on Tuesday.
"Confirmation of the strike at Drummond after weeks of talks
helped move prices up today, maybe because the dispute could
continue into August, when some utilities prepare to stock up
coal ahead of winter," one trader said.
"(The strike) is indefinite. Unfortunately the company
wouldn't budge. It's a pity," Edgar Munoz, vice-president of the
main union at Drummond, said.
Drummond exports almost 500,000 tonnes a week of coal, which
is sought after for its low sulphur content.
A strike by top Colombian coal producer Cerrejon in February
led to a force majeure on deliveries after two weeks, which
suggests that Drummond is not likely to make such a declaration
within the next few days at least, a trader said.
Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes
and natural disasters.
Traders said London-based EDF Trading, a unit of the French
utility, was probably the biggest buyer of Drummond
coal, although they said supplies from other miners in the
United States and Russia were plentiful.
In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014
delivery traded at $85.32 a tonne, up $0.04 from the
previous settlement.
Of longer-term relevance for coal demand, the European
Investment Bank said on Wednesday it would limit lending to
regular coal fired-power plants in the European Union, the
latest in a string of announcements by multilateral lenders
highlighting a pullback in finance to the sector.
But with Asia forecast to be the main driver of coal demand
in coming decades, the impact of such measures may be limited,
one analyst said.
"Either because it is cheap or because it is necessary due
to lack of sufficient supply from other sources, coal will
remain a major feedstock for power generation," energy
consultants JBC said in a daily report.