By John McGarrity

LONDON, July 24 European physical coal prices rose on Wednesday after workers at Colombia's second-largest producer went on indefinite strike.

Bids for cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for September delivery, when European utilities usually restock ahead of winter, settled at $77.50 a tonne, up $0.75 on the day, on broker GlobalCoal's online trading screen.

Workers at the Colombian operations of U.S. coal miner Drummond went on strike late on Tuesday.

"Confirmation of the strike at Drummond after weeks of talks helped move prices up today, maybe because the dispute could continue into August, when some utilities prepare to stock up coal ahead of winter," one trader said.

"(The strike) is indefinite. Unfortunately the company wouldn't budge. It's a pity," Edgar Munoz, vice-president of the main union at Drummond, said.

Drummond exports almost 500,000 tonnes a week of coal, which is sought after for its low sulphur content.

A strike by top Colombian coal producer Cerrejon in February led to a force majeure on deliveries after two weeks, which suggests that Drummond is not likely to make such a declaration within the next few days at least, a trader said.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes and natural disasters.

Traders said London-based EDF Trading, a unit of the French utility, was probably the biggest buyer of Drummond coal, although they said supplies from other miners in the United States and Russia were plentiful.

In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $85.32 a tonne, up $0.04 from the previous settlement.

Of longer-term relevance for coal demand, the European Investment Bank said on Wednesday it would limit lending to regular coal fired-power plants in the European Union, the latest in a string of announcements by multilateral lenders highlighting a pullback in finance to the sector.

But with Asia forecast to be the main driver of coal demand in coming decades, the impact of such measures may be limited, one analyst said.

"Either because it is cheap or because it is necessary due to lack of sufficient supply from other sources, coal will remain a major feedstock for power generation," energy consultants JBC said in a daily report.