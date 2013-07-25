* Force majeure in place just days after strike begins

* Drummond is Colombia's second largest coal producer

* Price implies tightness but plenty of coal around: trader

By John McGarrity

LONDON, July 25 European physical coal prices rose around $2 on Thursday as Colombia's second-largest producer declared force majeure on some cargoes following a strike at the 500,000 tonnes-a-week operation that began on July 23.

Bids for cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for August delivery settled at $77.45 a tonne, up from $75.10 on Wednesday, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.

"Drummond declared force majeure only for cargoes that were in the vicinity of the loading port, which will impact a limited number of buyers in the near term," a trader for one of the buyers said, quoting correspondence sent by the second-largest coal producer in Colombia.

Drummond officials were not immediately able to comment.

Although no physical tonnage changed hands on GlobalCoal, the higher bids - the strongest since early June - suggested that some buyers are looking for other material in the event that strike continues into August, one trader said.

Buyers of coal from the strike-hit Colombian producer would have to source other material to fulfil contracts to third parties if trading agreements did not mention Drummond specifically, an analyst with a major trader said.

"Some contracts put the responsibility on the buyer to find alternative sources of coal, unless there is clause mandating that the coal comes from a particular producer that has declared force majeure," he said.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes and natural disasters.

Traders and union sources said around 10 vessels were affected by the halt to mining and coal loading at Drummond, which has invoked the legal clause much sooner than during the previous strike in Colombia.

Drummond's larger rival Cerrejon took two weeks to declare force majeure after the start of a strike in February.

But some traders said the strike and force majeure was unlikely to have a long-term price impact.

"I can't see the market being short unless the Drummond strike lasts for at least another three months," said one buyer, pointing the lack of price support in February when around three-quarters of Colombian production was disrupted by the Cerrejon strike and a coal loading ban.

Plentiful supply of coal from Russia and the United States has put downward pressure on prices for much of the year, although expectation of a strike at Drummond and some restocking by utilities has helped prices recover from a recent three-and-a-half year low of $70 for prompt material.

In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $85.35 a tonne, down $0.47 from the previous settlement.