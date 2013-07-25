* Force majeure in place just days after strike begins
* Drummond is Colombia's second largest coal producer
* Price implies tightness but plenty of coal around: trader
By John McGarrity
LONDON, July 25 European physical coal prices
rose around $2 on Thursday as Colombia's second-largest producer
declared force majeure on some cargoes following a strike at the
500,000 tonnes-a-week operation that began on July 23.
Bids for cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA)
for August delivery settled at $77.45 a tonne, up from $75.10 on
Wednesday, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.
"Drummond declared force majeure only for cargoes that were
in the vicinity of the loading port, which will impact a limited
number of buyers in the near term," a trader for one of the
buyers said, quoting correspondence sent by the second-largest
coal producer in Colombia.
Drummond officials were not immediately able to comment.
Although no physical tonnage changed hands on GlobalCoal,
the higher bids - the strongest since early June - suggested
that some buyers are looking for other material in the event
that strike continues into August, one trader said.
Buyers of coal from the strike-hit Colombian producer would
have to source other material to fulfil contracts to third
parties if trading agreements did not mention Drummond
specifically, an analyst with a major trader said.
"Some contracts put the responsibility on the buyer to find
alternative sources of coal, unless there is clause mandating
that the coal comes from a particular producer that has declared
force majeure," he said.
Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes
and natural disasters.
Traders and union sources said around 10 vessels were
affected by the halt to mining and coal loading at Drummond,
which has invoked the legal clause much sooner than during the
previous strike in Colombia.
Drummond's larger rival Cerrejon took two weeks to declare
force majeure after the start of a strike in February.
But some traders said the strike and force majeure was
unlikely to have a long-term price impact.
"I can't see the market being short unless the Drummond
strike lasts for at least another three months," said one buyer,
pointing the lack of price support in February when around
three-quarters of Colombian production was disrupted by the
Cerrejon strike and a coal loading ban.
Plentiful supply of coal from Russia and the United States
has put downward pressure on prices for much of the year,
although expectation of a strike at Drummond and some restocking
by utilities has helped prices recover from a recent
three-and-a-half year low of $70 for prompt material.
In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014
delivery traded at $85.35 a tonne, down $0.47 from
the previous settlement.