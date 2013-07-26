* Some traders looking for cargoes despite good availability

* Some of Thursday's gains may have been speculation-traders

LONDON, July 26 European physical coal prices were broadly steady on Friday as traders digested the impact of a strike and force majeure at Colombia's second-largest producer Drummond, meaning some buyers might to have to buy replacement cargoes, traders said.

Cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for August delivery settled at $77.40 a tonne, down $0.05 from Thursday's close, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed, with no cargoes changing hands.

Prices are up around $1 from this time last week but up $2 from Wednesday.

"News that Drummond has declared force majeure on some cargoes helped to spark some speculation yesterday, and some buyers may need to replace cargoes under their contract terms, although others will unlikely need to supply Colombian material if their final customers have plenty of coal," said one trader that sells Drummomd's coal to utilities.

Prices for prompt physical coal are hovering around a six-week high even though supplies from Russia and the United States are said to be still abundant.

Force majeure allows a company to suspend contractual obligations in the face of unexpected events including strikes and natural disasters.

Restocking of coal is expected to pick up momentum in late August and September, but until then, slack summertime demand is expected to lessen the impact of the strike, traders said.

In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $85.35 a tonne, unchanged from the previous settlement.