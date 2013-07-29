* Differential for prompt contracts widens to almost $5
* Widest arbitrage since Feb, could tempt S. African coal to
Europe
LONDON, July 29 Physical coal prices fell
slightly on Monday, as sellers were willing to do deals at
levels lower than Friday's settlement, amid suggestions a higher
volume of South African coal could end up in Europe.
Cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for August
delivery settled at $77.25 a tonne, down $0.40 from Friday's
close, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed, with 75,000
tonnes changing hands.
South African coal for next-month delivery settled at $72.60
a tonne, giving a differential of $4.65.
"A major trading house is said to be very keen on pushing
some cargoes into North European ports," said one analyst.
The differential between freight rates to Asian ports, the
main destination for South African coal and European terminals
would need to widen beyond $5 to persuade sellers to switch
destinations and send Richard's Bay material to Europe instead,
traders said.
Around 25 percent of South Africa's yearly output of around
75 million tonnes of thermal coal ended up in Europe last year,
according to analysts, with most of the rest going to China and
India.
Prices for ARA coal gained around $2 last week as the market
bought some cover to take account of a strike at U.S. producer
Drummond, Colombia's second largest producer.
Some of Drummond's customers may have to buy replacement
coal depending on the terms of supply contracts, but other
vessels could be freed up to find other markets after buyers
said the producer had declared force majeure last week.
In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014
delivery traded at $85.28 a tonne, down from
Friday's settlement of $85.50, but up from Monday's intraday low
of $84.80.
Prices for coal swaps were put under pressure by weaker
rates for German power, as the 2014 baseload contract
lost 3 cents to 37.17 euros/MWh, a new low in the 2013 contract
after it hit 37.20 euros on July 1.
Increased supplies of solar and wind power dragged down
power prices, and utilities tend to sell coal derivatives when
they get electricity contracts.