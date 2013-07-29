* Differential for prompt contracts widens to almost $5

* Widest arbitrage since Feb, could tempt S. African coal to Europe

LONDON, July 29 Physical coal prices fell slightly on Monday, as sellers were willing to do deals at levels lower than Friday's settlement, amid suggestions a higher volume of South African coal could end up in Europe.

Cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for August delivery settled at $77.25 a tonne, down $0.40 from Friday's close, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed, with 75,000 tonnes changing hands.

South African coal for next-month delivery settled at $72.60 a tonne, giving a differential of $4.65.

"A major trading house is said to be very keen on pushing some cargoes into North European ports," said one analyst.

The differential between freight rates to Asian ports, the main destination for South African coal and European terminals would need to widen beyond $5 to persuade sellers to switch destinations and send Richard's Bay material to Europe instead, traders said.

Around 25 percent of South Africa's yearly output of around 75 million tonnes of thermal coal ended up in Europe last year, according to analysts, with most of the rest going to China and India.

Prices for ARA coal gained around $2 last week as the market bought some cover to take account of a strike at U.S. producer Drummond, Colombia's second largest producer.

Some of Drummond's customers may have to buy replacement coal depending on the terms of supply contracts, but other vessels could be freed up to find other markets after buyers said the producer had declared force majeure last week.

In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $85.28 a tonne, down from Friday's settlement of $85.50, but up from Monday's intraday low of $84.80.

Prices for coal swaps were put under pressure by weaker rates for German power, as the 2014 baseload contract lost 3 cents to 37.17 euros/MWh, a new low in the 2013 contract after it hit 37.20 euros on July 1.

Increased supplies of solar and wind power dragged down power prices, and utilities tend to sell coal derivatives when they get electricity contracts.