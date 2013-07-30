* Arbitrage window likely to widen beyond $5 by the close

* Talk trading house will ship millions of tonnes to Europe

* German power prices fall below 37 euros/MWh

LONDON, July 30 Physical coal prices were broadly steady on Tuesday as traders waited for further developments from Colombia, where miners have been on strike since early last week, while a new 8-year low in German power prices dragged down coal swaps.

Cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for August delivery were bid at $77.00 and offered at $77.75 per tonne, compared with Monday's settlement of $77.20, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed, with no cargoes changing hands.

Prices have been well supported since workers at Colombia's second-largest producer Drummond walked off the job on July 23 in a dispute about wages and cuts in staff, costing the U.S.-owned company around 500,000 tonnes a week in lost output.

Traders said last week Drummond has declared force majeure on its cargoes, but the company has not confirmed this publicly.

No talks were scheduled for Tuesday between management and unions, although Colombia's government, which could lose millions of dollars in lost royalties if the strike drags on for weeks, is trying to negotiate an end to the stoppage.

Sellers offered South African coal for next-month delivery at $72.00 a tonne,which suggests prices will settle at least $5 above the ARA contract, territory where it can make economic sense to move exports from South Africa's Richard's Bay coal from the Eastern Cape into Europe.

A major trading house is said to be setting up deals to move millions of tonnes of South African coal into Northern Europe later this year.

Traders said the deal could be similar to one done in the second half of last year to take advantage of an arbitrage window.

"When such a deal happened last year, it helped tank the market," said one trader, but the deal could not be immediately confirmed with the trading house, which does not comment publicly on trading strategy.

In the market for coal futures, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $84.97 a tonne, up from Monday's settlement of $84.93 but under pressure as German power prices fell below 37 euros for the first time since 2005.

The 2014 baseload contract traded at 36.95 euros/MWh, a new 8-year low in front-year German power as plentiful supply from renewables and flagging summertime demand extended a sustained downward trend.