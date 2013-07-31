* Physical market subdued as holiday looms

* Swaps dragged lower by German power prices

* Traders become more bearish on 2014 prices

By John McGarrity

LONDON, July 31 Physical coal settled around a dollar lower on Wednesday as many traders were sidelined ahead of August holidays, meaning the paper market was the main talking point for traders who watched 2014 futures fall to a three-and-a-half year low.

Cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for August delivery settled at $76.30 per tonne, compared with Tuesday's close of $77.40, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed, with no cargoes changing hands.

Prices have lost some of the ground made last week when workers at Colombia's second-largest producer Drummond went on strike, costing the company around 85,000 tonnes/day of lost production.

Sellers offered South African coal for September delivery at $72.05 a tonne, meaning that the difference with the ARA contract is almost a dollar less than the $5 arbitrage that can tempt traders to import Richard's Bay coal into Europe.

API2 futures for 2014 delivery fell $84.25 a tonne, the lowest in the contract since December 2009.

Coal has been dragged lower by an extended eight-year low in the front-year baseload German power price, which fell to 36.47 euros a Megawatt hour on Wednesday in view of slack summer holiday demand and plentiful supply of renewable energy.

Typically, utilities sell coal when they sell power, which accounts for around 40 percent of the generation mix in Britain and Germany.

Some analysts have become increasingly bearish about coal futures prices in recent weeks amid a slowdown in demand from China and signs developing economies might need less of the fuel in 2014 than previously thought.

Goldman Sachs last week downgraded its expectations for 2014 coal prices by 13 percent to $83 a tonne, and forecast that prices in 2015 would average $85 a tonne, down 11 percent from a previous estimate.

On Tuesday Deutsche Bank said it still thinks spot market prices will improve in 2014, but that a recovery in the coal market next year might be weaker because of environmental curbs and a delayed or less vigorous recovery in Asia-Pacific region.