* Physical market subdued as Swiss trading hub closes for holiday

* Backwardation narrows in ARA physical market

* German power market continues to weigh on coal futures

LONDON, August 1 Physical coal settled lower for fourth quarter cargoes on Thursday as bidding interest cooled due to a public holiday in major trading centre Switzerland, and weakness in futures, where the year-ahead contract dropped below $84.00

Cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery settled at $75.90 per tonne, down almost a dollar from Wednesday's close of $76.85, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.

Other fourth quarter contracts fell, with coal for November delivery settling at $76.75, down $0.50 from the previous close.

Contracts for September delivery traded slightly lower at $76.10/tonne, down $0.20, meaning that the backwardation with Q4 contracts narrowed despite the continuing strike at Colombia's second-largest producer Drummond that began on July 23.

Backwardation is where the cash or nearby delivery price of a commodity rises above the price for forward deliveries.

Prices in the coal market and other commodities are usually higher further along the curve than prompt prices, reflecting the costs of storing and treating coal so it can be burnt efficiently in power stations.

Market participants said utilities in Europe are well stocked for the fossil fuel, while a public holiday in Switzerland, home to several major traders of physical coal, dimmed activity, traders said.

In the market for physical South African coal to be delivered in September, the contract settled at $71.40, down from Wednesday's close of $72.05.

API2 futures for 2014 delivery fell below $84.00 a tonne, trading at their lowest for over three-and-a-half years, as a weaker physical market combined with weak prices for German power.

Coal has been dragged lower by an extended eight-year low in the front-year baseload German power price, which on Thursday matched an 8-year low of 36.47 euros a Megawatt hour, depressed by flagging summertime electricity demand and booming renewables supply.