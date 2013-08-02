* No screen-based trades reported as traders stay on sidelines

* Further weakness in German power prices keeps pressure on coal futures

* Futures market volume was brisk in July, exchange data shows

LONDON, Aug 2 Physical coal prices moved lower on Friday as traders were in no rush to buy cargoes in view of plentiful stocks, subdued summer market conditions and a lack of urgency in replacing supplies from strike-hit Colombian producer Drummond.

Contracts for September delivery settled at $75.65/tonne, down $0.45 from Thursday's close.

In the market for physical South African coal to be delivered in September, the contract was down $0.30 at $71.10.

"Traders seem to be waiting for lower offers, and the Drummond strike isn't likely to lead to much near-term tightness," said one trader.

No new developments had emerged from Colombia so far on Friday where U.S. producer Drummond's 450,000 tonnes/week operations have been on strike since July 23.

Shipping data provided by AIS shows that six capesize vessels are anchored near Drummond's coal export terminal, either waiting for the strike to end or pending instructions to pick up new cargoes from elsewhere, depending on terms of supply contracts.

Trading sources said at least one vessel had sailed from Puerto Drummond to the export terminal used by larger Colombian rival Cerrejon, but this could not be confirmed late Friday.

CMC, Cerrejon's trading arm, said last month that the company's order books for physical coal were booked out until October.

Supplies from other producers have remained plentiful for much of this year, as Russia's exports have matched last year's levels despite lower prices and high costs, while U.S. shipments haven't fallen as fast as some had expected despite higher gas prices earlier this year.

Data from Hampton Roads ports in Virginia showed that exports of thermal and metallurgical coal were 3.7 million tonnes in July, down from 3.9 million tonnes in the previous month and around 600,000 less than the monthly average for this year.

In the futures market, API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded below $84.00 a tonne on Friday, sliding to a 44-month low of $83.20, heaping further pressure on producers that have been struggling with flagging demand.

Prices are now almost 18 percent lower than the start of the year.

Coal has been pulled lower by an extended eight-year low in the front-year baseload German power price, which on Thursday extended an 8-year low to trade at 36.40 euros a Megawatt hour.

The further slide in coal prices in recent months has prompted a major upturn in volumes on exchanges, with CME reporting 86.7 million tonnes in the front-year API2 contract, the third-busiest month this year and down 3 percent from June's levels, when a record 91.627 million tonnes traded.

U.S. rival ICE reported volumes in API2 2014 futures of 1.88 million tonnes in July, down from 3.096 million in June, according to volume data on its website.