* Weaker euro, falling German power push down forward coal

* Coal for 2015 delivery fall below $90/tonne

* Futures prices are down 18 percent since start of year

LONDON, Aug 5 Physical coal prices held up at around last week's levels as traders booked cargoes for the fourth quarter, but the futures market fell sharply as the main benchmarks for European coal traded at their lowest since 2009.

API2 futures for 2014 delivery fell to a new 44-month low of $82.50/tonne, extending a long losing streak in the contract that last peaked in the first half of 2011.

The slide in the benchmark used by European utilities in recent weeks has made the highly-polluting fossil fuel even more economic to burn in power stations compared with gas, further undermining Europe's efforts to decarbonise its energy sector.

"Producers are still selling coal at these prices because the danger is that if you halt some production the supply will just come from somewhere else. There really is that much coal around," said Paolo Coghe, an analyst with Societe Generale.

A weaker euro against the dollar, which makes coal more expensive for European buyers, and a new eight-and-a-half year low in German baseload power prices also heaped pressure on coal futures prices.

Coal market fundamentals such as abundant supply and slowing demand in Asia have contributed to drive prices lower this year, but producers have yet to make the big supply cuts that would help balance the market, the analyst added.

Weaker currencies in Australia, Russia and South Africa have helped cushion producers from weaker dollar-denominated prices, but some companies have also had to cut costs and seek cheaper rail freight rates in order to stem losses.

Prices for front-year coal are now almost 40 percent lower than their 2011 peak, when producers advanced plans to expand mines and build new export terminals, locking in additional supply for future years, traders and analysts said.

But weaker prices for the 2014 contract are dragging the entire supply curve for coal lower, meaning producers will have to sell forward contracts at prices closer to break-even levels.

On Monday, API2 coal for delivery two years ahead fell below $90 for the first time since the second quarter of 2009, when Europe was reeling from a deep economic slump.

The 2015 contract last traded at $89.00, down 18 percent from the start of the year, to an uncomfortably low level for producers that have been grappling with higher running costs.

In the physical coal market, cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery last traded at $75.25 per tonne, down $0.05 from Friday's close, with 50,000 tonnes transacted, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.

A similar volume changed hands in the November contract, which was also broadly unchanged, as buyers agreed shipments ahead of the winter.

In the past week few new developments have emerged from strike-hit producer Drummond, which is losing around 85,000 tonnes a day of production from its operations in Colombia.

In the market for physical South African coal to be delivered in September, the contract was valued at $71.10/tonne, unchanged from the end of last week.