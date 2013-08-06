* Prices fall below $82 before recovering slightly

* Technical analysis suggests coal is oversold

* Physical coal up slightly as Colombia strike talks resume

LONDON, Aug 6 Physical coal prices gained on Tuesday even though wage talks are to resume at strike-hit Colombian producer Drummond, while futures traded lower for the fifth successive day, falling through $82 to a new 44-month low.

API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $81.90/tonne on Tuesday morning before recovering to $82.70 late afternoon.

Some analysts said the coal contract had become oversold and was due an upward correction, but others said year-ahead coal prices could still fall further as some traders were likely to be influenced more by fundamentals than charts.

"The view that coal is oversold might be premature, especially with the view to fundamentals in Europe," said Vasyl Harasymiv, an analyst with Intalus, an electronic trading platform.

Many of the older coal-fired power plants that fail to comply with EU pollution laws are expected to close next year and 2015, reducing demand for imported hard coal in Europe.

Analysts in recent weeks have given a more cautious outlook for global coal consumption in 2014, mainly because Asian demand could be lower than previously estimated in the face of slowing economic growth.

In the physical coal market, cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery last traded at $74.95 per tonne, up $0.20 from Monday's close, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.

In a potentially bearish sign for the physical market, talks are set to resume at Colombian producer Drummond, which has lost around 85,000 tonnes a day of production from its operations in Colombia since 23 July because of a strike.

Some companies that buy Drummond's coal said the resumption of negotiations, which have been brokered by the country's government, could lead to the end to the dispute by the weekend.

But others expect the disruption to drag on well into August because neither side might want to be seen compromising too quickly.

In the market for physical South African coal the October contract traded at $71.80/tonne, up $0.40 from the close on Monday, with 50,000 tonnes changing hands.