* Physical prices steady as strike talks make little
progress
* Futures fall back towards $82 as short-selling resumes
LONDON Aug 6 Physical coal prices were broadly
unchanged on Wednesday but futures prices fell back towards $82
after a short-lived recovery late on Tuesday, when some traders
took the view that the contract had become oversold.
API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at
$82.30/tonne on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.40 on the previous
day's close, as the contract slid back towards a 44-month low of
$81.90 seen on Tuesday morning.
Flat German power prices, which have only recovered slightly
from an eight-year low of 36.05 euros per megawatt-hour seen on
Tuesday, maintained pressure on coal futures.
Weak prices for electricity in Europe's largest economy
often prompts selling of coal futures.
Europe's benchmark coal contract has lost around 18 percent
in value this year because of slowing global demand, expected
closures of power stations in Europe and the United States and a
lack of major supply cuts despite weaker prices.
Some analysts think the next major technical support level
lies around $81.50/tonne, below which the contract could be
vulnerable to stop-loss selling.
In the physical coal market, cargoes for
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery last
traded at $75.00 per tonne, up $0.05 from Tuesday's close, data
on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.
The resumption of talks at Colombian producer Drummond on
Tuesday failed to make much progress on wages and staffing
levels.
Traders said this means that the strike is likely to drag on
into next week at the very least.
In the market for physical South African coal the October
contract settled at $71.95/tonne, down $0.15 from the close on
Tuesday.