* Physical prices steady as strike talks make little progress

* Futures fall back towards $82 as short-selling resumes

LONDON Aug 6 Physical coal prices were broadly unchanged on Wednesday but futures prices fell back towards $82 after a short-lived recovery late on Tuesday, when some traders took the view that the contract had become oversold.

API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $82.30/tonne on Wednesday afternoon, down $0.40 on the previous day's close, as the contract slid back towards a 44-month low of $81.90 seen on Tuesday morning.

Flat German power prices, which have only recovered slightly from an eight-year low of 36.05 euros per megawatt-hour seen on Tuesday, maintained pressure on coal futures.

Weak prices for electricity in Europe's largest economy often prompts selling of coal futures.

Europe's benchmark coal contract has lost around 18 percent in value this year because of slowing global demand, expected closures of power stations in Europe and the United States and a lack of major supply cuts despite weaker prices.

Some analysts think the next major technical support level lies around $81.50/tonne, below which the contract could be vulnerable to stop-loss selling.

In the physical coal market, cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery last traded at $75.00 per tonne, up $0.05 from Tuesday's close, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.

The resumption of talks at Colombian producer Drummond on Tuesday failed to make much progress on wages and staffing levels.

Traders said this means that the strike is likely to drag on into next week at the very least.

In the market for physical South African coal the October contract settled at $71.95/tonne, down $0.15 from the close on Tuesday.