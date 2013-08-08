* Futures make small gains as euro hits 7-week high

* Buying of physical cargoes for winter continues

* China's cooling infrastructure boom bearish -Bernstein

LONDON, Aug 8 Coal futures prices pulled away from a recent 44-month low on Thursday as a stronger euro prompted buying, while physical prices were supported by utilities stocking up on coal for winter.

API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $82.50/tonne, up $0.20 on the previous day's London close, as the contract moved further clear from a multi-year low of $81.90 seen on Wednesday morning.

A seven-week high in the euro against the dollar made coal futures cheaper for European buyers, while baseload German power prices were flat at 36.50 euros per megawatt-hour.{ID:nL1N0G90P8]

Europe's benchmark coal contract price has lost about 18 percent this year and is trading 40 percent below its last major peak in early 2011 because of plentiful supply and expectations that demand will slow next year.

Global demand growth may weaken further in 2015 as the number of energy-intensive infrastructure projects in China looks likely to slow after next year, Bernstein analysts in Hong Kong said in a research note.

"The level of activity in building infrastructure is currently not accelerating and is likely to decline in coming years. Thus, infrastructure will become a drag on Chinese coal and power demand," it said.

In the physical coal market, cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery last traded at $74.75 per tonne, down $0.15 from Wednesday's close, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.

Physical South African coal for October was bid at $71.75/tonne, $0.20 lower than Wednesday's close.

Traders said that much of the stock at South Africa's Richard's Bay coal terminal will be shipped to Europe over the next few months rather than Asia to take advantage of the contract's discount against U.S., Russian and Colombian coal priced through the ARA contract.

South Africa had 3.1 million tonnes of coal stocks at the terminal at the end of July, data from the Richard's Bay terminal showed on Thursday.