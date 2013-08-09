* Futures make early gains on bullish Chinese data

* S. African exports to Europe seen rising sharply in Sept

LONDON Aug 9 Physical coal prices dipped on Friday as few deals were reported by screen-based brokers, while futures edged back from gains made earlier in the day as the euro weakened from a 7-week high.

API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at $83.00/tonne on Friday afternoon, down $0.50 from its intraday high but up over a dollar from the $81.90 seen on Tuesday morning.

The main futures benchmark for coal in Europe then fell to its lowest since December 2009, heaping further pressure on mining companies struggling with higher costs.

Gains in the euro and a partial recovery from eight-year lows in German power prices helped to provide some support to the contract this week, while data from China on Friday suggested that demand for electricity and imported coal both rose in July after slowing growth in the second quarter.

Other Chinese data released on Friday was also positive.

China said its factory output rose 9.7 percent in July, beating forecasts, while retail sales jumped 13.2 percent and inflation held steady.

But weaker French economic data meant the euro retreated slightly from a seven-week high seen on Thursday, making dollar denominated coal more expensive.

Europe's benchmark coal contract price is still around 17 percent lower from the start of the year, mainly because of plentiful supply, dragging down the curve for further-ahead contracts and making it more difficult for producers to hedge at profitable prices.

In the physical coal market, cargoes for Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery last traded at $74.50 per tonne, down $0.25 from late Thursday, data on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.

Stocks of steam and metallurgical coal at coal terminals in Amsterdam and Rotterdam were up 200,000 tonnes compared with last week, port sources said.

The closure of some coal-fired power stations for maintenance this month would mean a slow drawdown of inventories in Europe over the next few weeks, traders said.

Physical South African coal for October settled at $72.50/tonne, up $0.75 from Thursday's close.

Traders expect a big increase in shipments of the fuel from Richard's Bay to Europe within the next few weeks after a trading house was said to be taking advantage of a discount to ARA coal by shipping around 3.5 million tonnes during the fourth quarter.