* Futures make early gains on bullish Chinese data
* S. African exports to Europe seen rising sharply in Sept
LONDON Aug 9 Physical coal prices dipped on
Friday as few deals were reported by screen-based brokers, while
futures edged back from gains made earlier in the day as the
euro weakened from a 7-week high.
API2 futures for 2014 delivery traded at
$83.00/tonne on Friday afternoon, down $0.50 from its intraday
high but up over a dollar from the $81.90 seen on Tuesday
morning.
The main futures benchmark for coal in Europe then fell to
its lowest since December 2009, heaping further pressure on
mining companies struggling with higher costs.
Gains in the euro and a partial recovery from eight-year
lows in German power prices helped to provide some support to
the contract this week, while data from China on Friday
suggested that demand for electricity and imported coal both
rose in July after slowing growth in the second
quarter.
Other Chinese data released on Friday was also positive.
China said its factory output rose 9.7 percent in July,
beating forecasts, while retail sales jumped 13.2 percent and
inflation held steady.
But weaker French economic data meant the euro retreated
slightly from a seven-week high seen on Thursday, making dollar
denominated coal more expensive.
Europe's benchmark coal contract price is still around 17
percent lower from the start of the year, mainly because of
plentiful supply, dragging down the curve for further-ahead
contracts and making it more difficult for producers to hedge at
profitable prices.
In the physical coal market, cargoes for
Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp (DES ARA) for October delivery last
traded at $74.50 per tonne, down $0.25 from late Thursday, data
on broker GlobalCoal's screen showed.
Stocks of steam and metallurgical coal at coal terminals in
Amsterdam and Rotterdam were up 200,000 tonnes compared with
last week, port sources said.
The closure of some coal-fired power stations for
maintenance this month would mean a slow drawdown of inventories
in Europe over the next few weeks, traders said.
Physical South African coal for October settled at
$72.50/tonne, up $0.75 from Thursday's close.
Traders expect a big increase in shipments of the fuel from
Richard's Bay to Europe within the next few weeks after a
trading house was said to be taking advantage of a discount to
ARA coal by shipping around 3.5 million tonnes during the fourth
quarter.