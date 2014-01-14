* Colombian exports could fall by 10 pct due to Drummond
export halt
* Healthy port stocks, alternative suppliers will mitigate
shortfall
LONDON Jan 14 European physical coal prices
rose on Tuesday as export trouble in Colombia threatened to cut
supplies to Europe by 10 percent, but traders said healthy
stockpiles meant that prices were unlikely to rise much further.
The Colombian government passed a law last year requiring
coal producers to build direct ship-loading facilities in their
ports by Jan. 1, 2014. These enclosed conveyor belts, which pour
coal directly into the holds of vessels, reduce the pollution
associated with the use of cranes and barges.
U.S. mining company Drummond, which provides
around a third of Colombia's exports, has halted loading at its
port, because it does not expect to finish building its system
until March.
European physical coal prices have risen almost 8 percent as
supplies have started to tighten for delivery during Europe's
peak winter energy demand period.
March deliveries to Europe's main terminals at Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) March were trading at $85 a tonne on
Tuesday, up 70 cents since Monday's close.
Deutsche Bank said a halt to Drummond loadings from Colombia
would probably remove 5.5 million tonnes of supply in the first
three months. France's Societe Generale estimated the cut in
supplies at 4.5 million tonnes.
Both banks said, however, that the impact on Europe's coal
markets would be limited and was not likely to last for long.
Other suppliers such as the United States could step in to make
up for lost Colombian cargoes, and European stocks as of
end-December were healthy at almost 6.5 million tonnes.
In other physical coal markets, prices also rose, with
cargoes for export from South Africa's Richards Bay terminal in
February up 30 cents to $84.90 per tonne.
Deutsche Bank said in a research note that it expected coal
markets to be balanced this year and that prices were not likely
to fall further.
"With the market balanced in 2014, we expect that import
demand growth in India, slower supply growth in Indonesia, and
strengthening economic conditions will limit the magnitude of
any further price declines," Deutsche Bank said. It added,
however, that new supplies could pull down prices by 2015.