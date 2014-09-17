* ARA coal for October slides to $72.75/tonne
* Australian, South African prices edge lower
LONDON, Sept 17 Thermal coal prices weakened
further on Wednesday, with European physical front-month prices
at a two-month low as concerns about global oversupply weighed
on the market.
European coal cargoes for delivery in October to Amsterdam,
Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) were trading at $72.75 a tonne by
1454 GMT on the GLOBALcoal platform, down $1.25 from the
previous settlement, and its lowest level since July 18.
ARA cargoes for December were down $0.70 at $74.00 a tonne.
Traders said this week's announcement by China to ban the
import and local sale of coal with high-ash and sulphur content
from next year could increase oversupply globally if Australian
high-ash cargoes to the country are not snapped up by other
buyers.
In other markets, Brent crude oil steadied at around $99 per
barrel, after jumping on Tuesday on hopes the Organization of
the Petroleum Exporting Countries would help reduce a global
supply glut by cutting output.
German baseload power for delivery in 2015
touched a fresh eight-week low of 34.70 euros per megawatt-hour
earlier on Wednesday.
Australian cargoes for delivery in December from the port of
Newcastle, an Asian benchmark, edged down by $0.25 to $66.00 a
tonne, while South African coal for October from the port of
Richards Bay edged down by $0.05 to $67.85.
This week, China said it will ban the import and local sale
of coal with high-ash and sulphur content starting from January
to tackle air pollution, with tough requirements in major
coastal cities set to hit Australian miners.
China is the world's top coal importer, accounting for
around a quarter of Australia's coal exports.
The fear for Australian exporters is that 80 percent of the
54 million tonnes of thermal coal it exported to China in 2013
exceeded the new ash limit, according to consultants Wood
Mackenzie.
But BHP Billiton, the world's largest mining company and a
major exporter of Australian coal, said it expects no material
impact on its business.
"There is nothing in the information which suggests that
Australian coal exporters will be disadvantaged and we are
confident that we can meet the proposed specifications," Greg
Evans, the executive director of the Minerals Council of
Australia, said on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Nina Chestney; editing by Susan Thomas)