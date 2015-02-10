(Adds comments on West Africa, Asian demand expectations)

By Chris Prentice

NEW YORK Feb 10 Blommer Chocolate Co, North America's largest grinder, expects cocoa demand to remain "anemic" in 2014/15, an executive said on Tuesday, suggesting price hikes and slow economies in consuming countries will pressure demand longer than many had expected.

Blommer expects the Western Europe cocoa grind to fall 1 percent to 2 percent in 2014/15, with declines in North America and Asia also, Jeff Rasinski, corporate director of procurement for Blommer, said in a presentation at an industry conference

Rasinksi said weakening demand in all three regions in the final quarter of 2014 led the company to lower its expectations for demand in the 2014/15 crop year that runs October-September.

Those data were "symptomatic" of the demand hit seen after chocolate makers hiked prices amid sluggish economies in major consuming regions. That will continue this year, Rasinksi said.

The sharp fourth-quarter drop in Asia's grind data was perhaps exacerbated by issues at U.S. West Coast ports, Rasinksi said.

The ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles in California have been backlogged for months.

Speaking to Reuters after his presentation, he forecast that the North American grind will fall about 2 percent this year. He also said he believes other analysts have "wildly overestimated" grind numbers.

The Asian grind will be a "wild card" this year, said Rasinski, adding that Blommer expects the only major region for cocoa grinding to see positive growth this year will be West Africa.