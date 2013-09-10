NEW YORK, Sept 10 IntercontinentalExchange Inc
said on Tuesday 124,000 bags of certified coffee stored
in an Antwerp warehouse are now deliverable after being
previously flagged when the store suffered storm damage.
ICE had flagged the bags in the warehouse operated by
Wilmarsdonk after it sustained structural damage, the exchange
said in a statement.
Most of the flagged coffee has been restored to deliverable
status after being examined for "any sign of mold, off odor or
any condition that could be attributable to the water damage
suffered by the store," the statement said.
Another estimated 200 bags stored in the warehouse were
identified as damaged and remained flagged as nondeliverable,
ICE said.