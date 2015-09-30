By Luc Cohen
| NEW YORK, Sept 30
NEW YORK, Sept 30 U.S. coffee roasters have
drawn down certified stocks to their lowest levels in three
years, as soaring premiums for high-quality Central American
beans have prompted them to incorporate older beans from the
exchange in their blends instead.
The level of certified arabica coffee stored in ICE Futures
U.S. warehouses fell below 2 million 60-kg bags on Tuesday, the
most recent day for which data is available, totaling 1,998,621
bags. It was the first time since September 2012 that the levels
fell below 2 million bags.
The declines have been pronounced for beans from Central
American origins. Production of these beans, prized for their
quality, has been hurt by dry weather and lingering effects of a
leaf rust disease known as roya.
This has boosted the differentials roasters pay for physical
delivery of the beans on top of ICE Futures U.S. prices
to some of the highest levels in years.
For example, the premium for strictly hard bean Guatemalan
coffee COF-GT-NYC rose to a near five-year high at 39 cents a
lb this summer and is currently trading at 34 cents a lb, and
Nicaraguan strictly high grown beans COF-NIC-NYC rose as high
as 32 cents a lb and are currently trading at 28 cents a lb.
Since July 9, when stock levels peaked at 2.16 million bags
after a month-long period of relatively steady growth,
Guatemalan coffee stocks have fallen 65 percent to 8,470 bags,
El Salvadoran stocks have fallen 46 percent to 11,492 bags and
Nicaraguan stocks have fallen 20 percent to 81,208 bags.
Mexican and Costa Rican beans have also seen double-digit
declines. Roasters have been willing to take these beans, which
are often two to three years old, off the exchange at a discount
and blend them with Colombian beans rather than pay up for new
crop coffees, one U.S. importer said.
"People are buying old coffee instead of paying high
differentials," the trader said.
The only origin that has seen growth in certified stocks
during that period is Colombia, whose inventory levels have
risen by 16 percent to 434,032 bags amid expectations for a
strong crop and lack of demand by well-covered roasters.
Many roasters have taken advantage of Colombia's persistent,
but historically rare, discount to Central American beans to
incorporate Colombian beans, also prized for their flavor, into
their blends.
(Reporting By Luc Cohen; Editing by David Gregorio)