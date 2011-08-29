* Merger was scheduled for second half of this year
BOGOTA Aug 29 The companies operating the
Peruvian and Colombian stock exchanges have canceled merger
plans, but will continue striving to develop the MILA system
that integrates trade of the Peru, Chile and Colombia bourses.
Bolsa de Valores de Colombia .IGBC and Peru's Bolsa de
Valores de Lima .IGRA announced in January a plan to merge
but they issued a joint statement on Monday saying that the
project has been called off.
"The Bolsa de Valores de Lima and the Bolsa de Valores de
Colombia inform that the process aimed at the possible merger
... has been terminated, and they will strive to deepen the
Integrated Latin American Market (MILA)," the statement said.
The companies that operate the stock exchanges did not
explain the reasons for the decision.
The merger had been planned for the second half of 2011.
In June, the exchanges of Peru and Colombia put merger
plans on hold to give Peruvian President Ollanta Humala time to
review them. [ID:nN14213297]
The MILA -- which includes Chile, Peru and Colombia --
allows cross-border electronic trading of shares of 565
companies listed in the three bourses with a combined market
capitalization of $691 billion.
(Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)