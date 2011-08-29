* Merger was scheduled for second half of this year

* Bourses say they will strive to deepen MILA system

BOGOTA Aug 29 The companies operating the Peruvian and Colombian stock exchanges have canceled merger plans, but will continue striving to develop the MILA system that integrates trade of the Peru, Chile and Colombia bourses.

Bolsa de Valores de Colombia .IGBC and Peru's Bolsa de Valores de Lima .IGRA announced in January a plan to merge but they issued a joint statement on Monday saying that the project has been called off.

"The Bolsa de Valores de Lima and the Bolsa de Valores de Colombia inform that the process aimed at the possible merger ... has been terminated, and they will strive to deepen the Integrated Latin American Market (MILA)," the statement said.

The companies that operate the stock exchanges did not explain the reasons for the decision.

The merger had been planned for the second half of 2011.

In June, the exchanges of Peru and Colombia put merger plans on hold to give Peruvian President Ollanta Humala time to review them. [ID:nN14213297]

The MILA -- which includes Chile, Peru and Colombia -- allows cross-border electronic trading of shares of 565 companies listed in the three bourses with a combined market capitalization of $691 billion. (Reporting by Eduardo Garcia; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)