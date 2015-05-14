(Updates with details, background)
NEW YORK May 14 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper outstanding fell below $1 trillion to its lowest level
since mid-February, suggesting weaker corporate demand to
finance payrolls and inventories, Federal Reserve data showed on
Thursday.
Recent economic data showed domestic business activity has
remained sluggish due to weak global demand.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell
$24.3 billion, its biggest weekly drop in 10 weeks, to $992.4
billion in the week ended May 13.
Appetite from money market funds, which are major buyers of
these ultra short-dated corporate IOUs, may have slipped on the
week as their assets fell.
However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper
outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable
reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been
distorted by the financial crisis, rose $800 million to $1.013
trillion.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding rose $4.6 billion to $252.5 billion.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Paul Simao)