BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
NEW YORK May 21 The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted to its lowest level in nearly 2-1/2 years in the latest week, suggesting sluggish loan demand to finance payrolls and inventories, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $28.3 billion to $964.1 billion in the week ended May 20. This was the lowest level since the week of Nov. 7, 2012 when it stood at $963.6 billion, according to Fed data.
Recent economic data signaled weak U.S. export activity due to a strong dollar, and a slowing in hiring from the blistering pace in late 2014.
However, non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose for a second week, up $6.2 billion at $1.019 trillion.
This measure of commercial paper activity better matched with the latest week's inflows into money market funds, which are major buyers of these ultra-short corporate debt.
U.S. money fund assets grew by $17.42 billion to $2.638 trillion in the week ended May 19, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding fell $6.8 billion to $245.7 billion.
Non-financial commercial paper outstanding, without seasonal adjustments, rose for a third week, up $10.8 billion to $271.8 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)
