NEW YORK, July 9 The amount of U.S. commercial paper jumped to its highest in more than two months in the latest week, suggesting renewed loan demand to finance payrolls and inventories, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding soared $68.3 billion to $1.021 trillion in the week ended July 8. This was the largest amount since the week of April 29, when it stood at $1.023 trillion, according to Fed data.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose less on the week, up $22.5 billion at $1.025 trillion. Some analysts consider that a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis.

The non-seasonally adjusted measure of commercial paper activity better matched with the latest week's inflows into money market funds, which are major buyers of these ultra-short corporate debt.

U.S. money fund assets grew by $13.57 billion to $2.650 trillion in the week ended July 7, the Money Fund Report said on Wednesday.

Non-seasonally adjusted figures have had less volatility than seasonally adjusted ones in recent weeks.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted financial commercial paper outstanding rose $9.3 billion to $520.4 billion.

Non-financial commercial paper outstanding, without seasonal adjustments, increased by $16.3 billion to $271.7 billion.

Asset-backed commercial paper supply, not seasonally adjusted, fell $3.7 billion to $224.2 billion. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)