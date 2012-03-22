* Pullback seen in short-term business borrowing
By Ellen Freilich
NEW YORK, March 22 The U.S. commercial paper
market contracted in the latest week, suggesting a pullback in
short-term business borrowing even as the U.S. economy offered
evidence of growth, according to Federal Reserve data released
on T hur sday.
In the week ended March 21, commercial paper outstanding
fell $5.6 billion to $931.2 billion on a seasonally adjusted
basis, the Fed said.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper
outstanding fell $300 million in the same week. U.S.
non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $2.3
billion.
On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said the number of
Americans claiming new unemployment benefits dropped to a
four-year low last week, offering further evidence that the job
market was gaining traction.
"(Commercial paper) is just a smaller market than it used to
be," said Terry Sheehan, economic analyst at Stone & McCarthy
Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. "Some companies
found alternate funding sources so commercial paper hasn't
(recovered from the recession) as much as it might have
otherwise."
In addition, quarter-end is approaching "at which time risk
aversion tends to set in so the declines in commercial paper
(issuance) could be related to that," Sheehan said.
Recent upticks in rates might also have encouraged firms to
seek longer term borrowing opportunities in order to lock in
lower rates when they can, she added.
That is possible since banks are lending more than they did
in the immediate aftermath of the financial crisis, she said.
Still, "overall, lending isn't what it was and that's
consistent with the lower level of economic activity that we've
seen these last few years," Sheehan said.
