NEW YORK Oct 4 The amount of seasonally adjusted U.S. commercial paper contracted for a fifth consecutive week in the week ended Oct. 3, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $15 billion to $975.1 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider is a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $1.9 billion to $972.1 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $200 million to $192.2 billion.