UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Commercial paper outstanding falls for 7th straight week
* Bank, asset-backed sectors lead supply drop
* Non-seasonally adjusted figures show more stability
NEW YORK, Oct 18 The amount of U.S. commercial paper contracted for a seventh straight week to its lowest level since May as companies reduced short-term borrowing on signs of slowing business demand, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
Companies raise short-term cash by selling commercial paper to money market funds and other investors to finance inventories, payrolls and other daily operations.
Recent U.S. data showed a pickup in inventories due to a pullback in orders on heavy equipment and other big-ticket items, while payroll growth has remained sluggish.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $21.2 billion to $943.6 billion in the week ended Oct. 17. This was the lowest weekly level since $939.9 billion in the week ended May 2.
Banks and other financial companies accounted for the bulk of the weekly drop in commercial paper supply. Their commercial paper outstanding fell nearly $12 billion in the latest week.
Asset-backed commercial paper, which funds mortgages, car loans and other consumer debt, shrank by $7.5 billion in the latest week.
Factoring out seasonal factors, however, the commercial paper sector appeared more stable.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis - rose $3.4 billion to $964.7 billion.
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts