NEW YORK, JAN 8 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper jumped in early 2015, suggesting renewed demand for credit
to finance payrolls and inventories, Federal Reserve data showed
on Thursday.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$78.6 billion to $1.086 trillion in the week ended Jan. 7.
More than half of the week's increase stemmed from a $45.3
billion increase in issuance from domestic non-financial
companies, to $239.9 billion.
Commercial paper supply from foreign financial firms grew by
$38.1 billion, to $292.7 billion.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted figure since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis - rose $60.2 billion, to $990.6 trillion.
It has remained cheap for top-rated companies to raise cash
in the commercial paper market.
For example, the average overnight borrowing cost for
AA-rated non-financial companies to sell commercial paper was
0.09 percent in the latest week, compared with 0.10 percent a
week earlier, the Fed data showed.
The interest rate on 90-day paper for AA-rated financial
companies averaged 0.17 percent in the latest week, unchanged
from the prior week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)