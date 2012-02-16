NEW YORK Feb 16 The U.S. seasonally
adjusted commercial paper market shrank in the latest week,
Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market fell by $10.8
billion to $962.1 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the
week ended Feb. 15 from a seasonally adjusted $972.9 billion
outstanding a week earlier.
The size of the market without seasonal adjustments fell by
$4.3 billion in the latest week to $1.023 trillion from $1.027
trillion.
U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding shrank by $6.2 billion in the latest week to
$198.7 billion from $204.9 billion.
(Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)