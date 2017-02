NEW YORK, March 8 The U.S. commercial paper market shrank for a fourth straight week, suggesting slowing short-term business borrowing despite signs of an improving U.S. economy, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

In the week ended March 7, commercial paper outstanding fell $1.7 billion to $925.6 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Fed said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)