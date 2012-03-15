NEW YORK, March 15 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, suggesting a revival in short-term business borrowing due to an improving U.S. economy, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.

In the week ended March 14, commercial paper outstanding rose $11.2 billion to $936.8 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis, the Fed said. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)