NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, Federal
Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market rose by $6.4
billion to $937.5 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the
week ended March 28 from a seasonally adjusted $931.2 billion
outstanding a week earlier.
The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank
by $8.7 billion in the latest week to $1.0019 trillion from
$1.0106 trillion.
U.S. foreign financial commercial paper outstanding, not
seasonally adjusted, grew by $4.2 billion in the latest week to
$136.9 billion from $132.7 billion.
(Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)