NEW YORK, March 29 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market rose by $6.4 billion to $937.5 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended March 28 from a seasonally adjusted $931.2 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank by $8.7 billion in the latest week to $1.0019 trillion from $1.0106 trillion.

U.S. foreign financial commercial paper outstanding, not seasonally adjusted, grew by $4.2 billion in the latest week to $136.9 billion from $132.7 billion. (Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)