BRIEF-Sibanye closes syndication of $2.65 bln bridge facilities to support Stillwater deal
* Sibanye closes syndication of $2,650,000,000 bridge facilities
NEW YORK, April 12 The U.S. commercial paper market shrank in the latest week, suggesting businesses either cut back on short-term borrowing or filled their short-term borrowing needs elsewhere, according to Federal Reserve data released on Thursday.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $6.5 billion in the week ended April 11.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $3.1 billion in the week ended April 11.
U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding fell $1.3 billion in the week ended April 11, according to the data released by the Fed.
Companies use the short-term commercial paper market to raise cash to finance payrolls and inventories. (Reporting By Ellen Freilich; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TOKYO, Feb 13 Japanese government bonds edged lower on Monday, though yields were still well shy of recent highs after the Bank of Japan's move last week to keep rising superlong rates in check.
BERLIN, Feb 13 The European Central Bank never tries to manipulate the euro exchange rate to achieve trade or competitive policy goals, French Finance Minister Michel Sapin said in an interview published Monday, rejecting claims by a key U.S. official who said Germany used a "grossly undervalued" euro for its own gain.