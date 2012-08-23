NEW YORK Aug 23 U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding grew $4.7 billion to $1.025 trillion in the week ended Aug. 22, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.

Without seasonal adjustments, U.S. commercial paper outstanding grew by $8.6 billion to $998.1 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose $5.4 billion to $197.3 billion in the same week, the Fed said.