NEW YORK Nov 20 The amount of U.S. commercial
paper expanded to its highest level in 11 months, suggesting
company demand for credit to finance their payrolls and
inventories, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
Adding to the growth in this bond sector has been likely
buying from money market mutual funds, which are major holders
of these ultra short-dated debt.
U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding rose
$11.1 billion to $1.091 trillion in the week ended Nov. 19 - the
highest since the $1.101 trillion recorded in the week ended
Dec. 25, 2013.
More than half of the week's increase stemmed from a $6.8
billion rise in issuance from domestic non-financial companies.
Commercial paper supply from domestic financial firms grew
by $3.9 billion to $290.8 billion.
Commercial paper activity going into year-end from U.S.
manufacturers was unclear after two reports released on
Thursday.
The Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its business activity
index on the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region jumped to its strongest
level in nearly 21 years in November.
Financial data firm Markit said its preliminary U.S.
Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index for October fell to its
lowest level since January.
Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding - which
some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the
seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the
financial crisis - rose $16 billion to $1.033 trillion.
The non-seasonally adjusted figure rebounded from a 10-month
low of $1.017 trillion set last week.
Domestic money fund assets rose $15 billion to $2.679
trillion in the week ended Nov. 18, the Money Fund Report said
on Wednesday. Since late September, their assets have increased
by nearly $75 billion, according to the report published by
iMoneynet.
The amount of commercial paper which regulated money funds
could purchase rose by $12.3 billion on a non-seasonally
adjusted basis to $671.8 billion in the latest week.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)