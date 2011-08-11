(Adds details on latest CP data)
NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. commercial paper
market rose for the first time in four weeks, suggesting some
appetite for short-dated corporate debt despite worries over
the European debt crisis, Federal Reserve data showed on
Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market rose by $14.6
billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis to $1.057 trillion
outstanding in the week ended Aug. 10.
The market, however, fell for a fourth straight week after
factoring in seasonal factors. The seasonal adjusted size of
the commercial paper market shrank by $6.4 billion to $1.169
trillion in the latest week.
Some analysts have said the Fed's seasonally adjusted
figures on the commercial paper market are less reliable in the
aftermath of the 2007-2008 global credit crunch.
The commercial paper market is a key source of cash for
companies to fund their payrolls, inventories and other daily
operations.
During the height of the global financial crisis, the value
of Lehman Brothers' commercial paper plummeted after the U.S.
investment bank collapsed in September 2008. This caused the
share price of Primary Reserve Fund, a huge U.S. money market
fund that no longer exists, to fall below $1, or "break the
buck." This watershed event resulted in unprecedented central
bank coordination to jumpstart money markets.
In the past 24 hours, fears emerged over the solvency of
French banks due to their exposure to peripheral euro zone
countries.
Earlier Thursday, Reuters reported one bank in Asia had cut
credit lines to major French lenders. Five other banks in Asia
are reviewing trades and counterparty risk to French banks. For
more, see [ID:nL4E7JB020]
French and other European banks are struggling to find
buyers for their dollar-denominated commercial paper,
certificates of deposits and other short-dated debt.
But the latest Fed data suggested investors have not
completely shunned the European bank paper.
In the latest week, the non-seasonally adjusted amount of
outstanding unsecured commercial paper issued by foreign
financial companies rose by MMT/$9.6 billion to $199.9 billion,
the Fed data showed.
