NEW YORK Aug 11 The U.S. commercial paper market rose for the first time in four weeks, suggesting some appetite for short-dated corporate debt despite worries over the European debt crisis, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market rose by $14.6 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis to $1.057 trillion outstanding in the week ended Aug. 10.

The market, however, fell for a fourth straight week after factoring in seasonal factors. The seasonal adjusted size of the commercial paper market shrank by $6.4 billion to $1.169 trillion in the latest week.

Some analysts have said the Fed's seasonally adjusted figures on the commercial paper market are less reliable in the aftermath of the 2007-2008 global credit crunch.

The commercial paper market is a key source of cash for companies to fund their payrolls, inventories and other daily operations.

During the height of the global financial crisis, the value of Lehman Brothers' commercial paper plummeted after the U.S. investment bank collapsed in September 2008. This caused the share price of Primary Reserve Fund, a huge U.S. money market fund that no longer exists, to fall below $1, or "break the buck." This watershed event resulted in unprecedented central bank coordination to jumpstart money markets.

In the past 24 hours, fears emerged over the solvency of French banks due to their exposure to peripheral euro zone countries.

Earlier Thursday, Reuters reported one bank in Asia had cut credit lines to major French lenders. Five other banks in Asia are reviewing trades and counterparty risk to French banks. For more, see [ID:nL4E7JB020]

French and other European banks are struggling to find buyers for their dollar-denominated commercial paper, certificates of deposits and other short-dated debt.

But the latest Fed data suggested investors have not completely shunned the European bank paper.

In the latest week, the non-seasonally adjusted amount of outstanding unsecured commercial paper issued by foreign financial companies rose by MMT/$9.6 billion to $199.9 billion, the Fed data showed.

(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)