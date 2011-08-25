(Corrects week in second paragraph)
NEW YORK Aug 25 The size of the U.S.
commercial paper market rose on a non-seasonally adjusted basis
in the week ended Aug. 2 due to increased issuance from
financial companies, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The U.S. commercial paper market, a key source of
short-tern cash for companies to fund their payrolls and other
daily operations, rose by $4.8 billion to $1.055 trillion
outstanding in the week ended Aug 24.
After adjusting for seasonal factors, the market declined
by $29.5 billion to $1.117 trillion in the week.
Some analysts said the Fed's seasonally adjusted figures on
the commercial paper market have been skewed after the
2007-2009 global financial crisis.
Banks and other financial companies issued $7.9 billion in
this short-term debt in the latest week, bringing their
non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding to $518.5
billion.
Foreign banks' dollar-denominated commercial paper
outstanding grew $5.0 billion on the week to $121.2 billion,
while the U.S. units of overseas banks' commercial paper
outstanding grew by $1 billion to $153.9 billion, Fed data
showed.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)