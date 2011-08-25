(Corrects week in second paragraph)

NEW YORK Aug 25 The size of the U.S. commercial paper market rose on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Aug. 2 due to increased issuance from financial companies, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The U.S. commercial paper market, a key source of short-tern cash for companies to fund their payrolls and other daily operations, rose by $4.8 billion to $1.055 trillion outstanding in the week ended Aug 24.

After adjusting for seasonal factors, the market declined by $29.5 billion to $1.117 trillion in the week.

Some analysts said the Fed's seasonally adjusted figures on the commercial paper market have been skewed after the 2007-2009 global financial crisis.

Banks and other financial companies issued $7.9 billion in this short-term debt in the latest week, bringing their non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding to $518.5 billion.

Foreign banks' dollar-denominated commercial paper outstanding grew $5.0 billion on the week to $121.2 billion, while the U.S. units of overseas banks' commercial paper outstanding grew by $1 billion to $153.9 billion, Fed data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Andrew Hay)