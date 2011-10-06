(Adds details)

NEW YORK Oct 6 The U.S. commercial paper market shrank to its smallest in 10 months as companies pared credit demand on worries about a slowing economy, the latest Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the size of the U.S. commercial paper market, where companies raise short-term cash to fund payrolls and inventories, fell $22.3 billion to $985.4 trillion in the week ended Oct. 5, for the smallest level since January.

Excluding seasonal factors, U.S. commercial paper outstanding showed a smaller weekly drop, falling $10.5 billion to $1.016 trillion.

Much of the recent shrinkage was compounded by investors cutting back on purchases of paper issued by European banks on rising worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

The non-seasonally adjusted drop in commercial paper outstanding issued by foreign financial companies was $4.1 billion in the latest week.

Since the end of August, the amount of foreign financial commercial paper outstanding has fallen $17.9 billion to $183.4 billion, the latest Fed data showed. (Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by Padraic Cassidy)