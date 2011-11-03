FOREX-Yen holds gains, European political risks generate safe-haven demand
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded for a second week in a row, signaling credit demand to fund inventories, payrolls and other corporate acitivities, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.
On a seasonally adjusted basis, the size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $18.7 billion to $979.7 billion outstanding in the week ended November 2.
(Reporting by Richard Leong, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* French political woes hit euro, other EU election risks weigh
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_02072017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of parliament continues in New Delhi. 2:00 pm: Japan External Trade Organisation Chief Director General Kazuya Nakajo and Executive Vice President Shigeki Maedi to s
* Oil recovers as markets torn between OPEC cut, U.S. supply rise