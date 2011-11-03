(Adds details from latest data)

NEW YORK Nov 3 The U.S. commercial paper market expanded for a second week in a row, signaling credit demand to fund inventories, payrolls and other corporate activities, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $18.7 billion to $979.7 billion outstanding in the week ended Nov. 2.

Two week ago, the commercial paper market size shrank to $949.3 billion, the smallest in nine months, according to Fed data.

Domestic financial companies fueled the week's increase in commercial paper supply, which totaled $285.9 billion in the latest week, up $19.7 billion from the prior week.

However, excluding seasonal factors, the commercial paper market contracted by $10.4 billion to $1.026 trillion.

European and other foreign-based banks issued fewer of these short-term IOUs in the latest week. The non-seasonally adjusted level of foreign bank commercial paper fell $4.7 billion to $118.2 billion.

There was also less top-rated commercial paper that U.S. money market funds could buy in the latest week. This "Tier-1" short-term debt declined by $11.7 billion to $764.1 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in the latest week. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish)