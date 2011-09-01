NEW YORK, Sept 1 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market contracted in the latest week, as month-end balance-sheet consolidation and concerns about individual CP issuers trumped demand to fund payrolls and inventories in the economy, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank to $1.05 trillion from $1.055 trillion. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)