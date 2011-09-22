NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market contracted in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market fell $13.3 billion to $1.030 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended Sept. 21 from a seasonally adjusted $1.043 trillion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments expanded $2.9 billion in the latest week to $1.041 trillion from $1.038 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding grew $1.7 billion in the latest week, to $193.3 billion from $191.7 billion. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)