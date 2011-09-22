NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. seasonally adjusted
commercial paper market contracted in the latest week, Federal
Reserve data showed on Thursday.
The size of the U.S. commercial paper market fell $13.3
billion to $1.030 trillion on a seasonally adjusted basis in
the week ended Sept. 21 from a seasonally adjusted $1.043
trillion outstanding a week earlier.
The size of the market without seasonal adjustments
expanded $2.9 billion in the latest week to $1.041 trillion
from $1.038 trillion.
U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial
paper outstanding grew $1.7 billion in the latest week, to
$193.3 billion from $191.7 billion.
(Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by James Dalgleish)